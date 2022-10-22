Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 62.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.