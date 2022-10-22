Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.
Highwoods Properties Stock Performance
HIW stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 62.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.