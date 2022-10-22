Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $339,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $218.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.44 and its 200-day moving average is $234.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

