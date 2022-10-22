Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $379,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 222.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 137,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.15 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

