Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $113.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.