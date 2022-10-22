Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes $519,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,273,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,644,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.44 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.