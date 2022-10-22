Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 615 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 87,621 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

AKAM stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

