Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.
Hilltop Stock Up 9.8 %
HTH opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.
Hilltop Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Insider Activity at Hilltop
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.