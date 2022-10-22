Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Up 9.8 %

HTH opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

