Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.92

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HTCMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

