Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.20.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

