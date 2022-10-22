Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 11th

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.3%.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.