Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.25 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.70 or 0.00066143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00272914 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.