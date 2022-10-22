Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 4,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $48,295.17. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,102 shares in the company, valued at $856,603.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $226,268,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 98,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

