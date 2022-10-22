Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares
In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.