Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.10. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

