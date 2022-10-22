Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $13.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

