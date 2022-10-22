Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.55

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $315.06 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.23 or 0.27771308 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010847 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
