Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.55

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $315.06 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

