Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Incyte to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Incyte stock opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after buying an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

