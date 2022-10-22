Insider Buying: 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Purchases £39,533.50 in Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) insider Itai Pazner bought 46,510 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £39,533.50 ($47,768.85).

888 Stock Performance

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £397.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,271.43. 888 Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 84.60 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($4.83).

Get 888 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 888 from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423 ($5.11).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

