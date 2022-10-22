Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$18,360.00 ($12,839.16).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, John Abernethy purchased 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$28,210.00 ($19,727.27).

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Abernethy bought 17,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$14,280.00 ($9,986.01).

On Thursday, September 15th, John Abernethy bought 46,825 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$38,443.33 ($26,883.44).

On Monday, August 29th, John Abernethy bought 20,643 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$20,539.79 ($14,363.49).

The company has a current ratio of 69.51, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

