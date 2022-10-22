Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Purchases 22,500 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$18,360.00 ($12,839.16).
John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, John Abernethy purchased 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$28,210.00 ($19,727.27).
- On Wednesday, October 5th, John Abernethy bought 17,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$14,280.00 ($9,986.01).
- On Thursday, September 15th, John Abernethy bought 46,825 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$38,443.33 ($26,883.44).
- On Monday, August 29th, John Abernethy bought 20,643 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$20,539.79 ($14,363.49).
Clime Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 69.51, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.
Clime Capital Increases Dividend
About Clime Capital
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
