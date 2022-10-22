Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $273,383.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 258,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

