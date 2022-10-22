Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $273,383.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,596,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,384,867.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.
  • On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.
  • On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.
  • On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,840.00.
  • On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.
  • On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,326.00.
  • On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,221,000 after purchasing an additional 956,559 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 325,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 258,792 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

