Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $15,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $85,125.60.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $68.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $734,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Progyny by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 21.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
