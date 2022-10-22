Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,001,318.60 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,568,624.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.76.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 20,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.