Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $8,001,318.60 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,568,624.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $14.06 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 20,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.