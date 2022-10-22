Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.84.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

