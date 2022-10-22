Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Underperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Intel Trading Up 3.4 %

Intel stock opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

