Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU) Shares Down 2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.84 and last traded at $52.84. Approximately 243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48.
