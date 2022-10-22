Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 22nd (AAMC, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AWH, BTX, CETX, CIDM, CYD, EML)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, October 22nd:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

