IPVERSE (IPV) Price Down 10.7% This Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $65,405.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

