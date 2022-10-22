IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $53,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.15. 1,409,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.94.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

