Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Iridium Communications by 237.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.