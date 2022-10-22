iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,562 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 7.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.