iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.11

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.11 and last traded at $99.16, with a volume of 1337379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.