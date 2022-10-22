iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,761,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,511,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

