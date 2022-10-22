iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 441.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

