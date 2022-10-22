iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,049,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. 151,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,453. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61.

