iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $102.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

