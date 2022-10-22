iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,461. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

