iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 8.0% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IJH opened at $230.29 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average is $242.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

