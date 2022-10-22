iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.50.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
