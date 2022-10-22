iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $8.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. 4,183,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.50.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

