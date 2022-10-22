iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Increased by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

