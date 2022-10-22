iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Lessened by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 231,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 250,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. 2,695,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,802. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

