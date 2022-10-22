iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 7.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 4,513,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,166. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

