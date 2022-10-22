iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Resolute Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Resolute Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after buying an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.33 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

