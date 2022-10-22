ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ISSDY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

