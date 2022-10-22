J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.0 %
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.
In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
