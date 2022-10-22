James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

James River Group Stock Performance

JRVR opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in James River Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

