Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

