Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.69.

NYSE:HAL opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 126.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 10.6% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 241,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

