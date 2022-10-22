Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.11.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 4.8 %

MUR opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

