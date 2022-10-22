Jefferies Financial Group Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $371.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

