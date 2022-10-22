Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 726 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.